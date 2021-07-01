Man, woman indicted in shooting at Huber Heights apartment complex

Jun. 30—A man and woman were indicted Wednesday following a shooting earlier this month that injured a man at a Huber Heights apartment complex.

Larry Wayne Pitts II, 29, of Dayton, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of felonious assault and one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, which each carry a three-year firearm specification; improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons.

Amy M. Kurrek, 39, of Huber Heights, was indicted for tampering with evidence, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons. She is scheduled to be arraigned July 15, court records show.

Huber Heights police responded just after 11 p.m. June 19 on a reported shooting at an apartment in the 6800 block of Brandt Pike.

Officers found Pitts trying to leave in a silver Chrysler 300 sedan driven by Kurrek, according to court documents. Pitts reportedly admitted to police that he shot the victim while inside the apartment.

One of the rounds Pitts is accused of firing went into another apartment and hit the headboard of a bed where a 13-year-old was sleeping, an affidavit read.

Kurrek is accused of taking the gun from Pitts and placing it a cutout in the floorboard of the Chrysler.

Police also found live .38 rounds on the front passenger seat in a backpack, which Kurrek could access while driving, according to court records.

Pitts remains in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been held since June 20. Kurrek is no longer in custody.