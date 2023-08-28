Man, woman injured after shooting on Route 141 near Newport leads to crash

A 19-year-old man was shot and an 18-year-old woman suffered minor injuries in a car crash Sunday afternoon that occurred because of the shooting, police said.

Delaware State Police were called to Route 141 north by I-95 near New Castle around 5:30 p.m. for reports of the incident. There, troopers found a Ford Fusion lodged under the guardrail.

The car, which had "heavy damage," was being driven by the woman, with the man as her passenger. She told police an "unknown suspect in a red sports car" began shooting and she lost control of the car, hitting the guardrail.

The man was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital, and though the woman was not shot, she was also taken to the hospital for injuries related to the crash.

Police said detectives recovered "numerous" bullet casings from the area.

Detectives continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call (302) 365-8434.

