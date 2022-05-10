Young child found inside Orange County apartment where couple died by murder-suicide

A man and woman died Monday in what is an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to an apartment on the 7700 block of Silver Pointe Boulevard around 8:25 p.m. When they arrived, deputies found the man and woman, identified as Leslie Rodriguez, 27, and Devin Griggs, 28, dead, according to a news release.

Deputies said Griggs called 911 Monday night and said he’d killed someone and was going to commit suicide. Deputies found their apartment and forced entry, where they said they found the couple dead and their young child inside the apartment unharmed.

Investigators said the Department of Children and Families is coordinating care for the child.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

