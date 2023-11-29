Man and woman killed in apparent murder-suicide in Marlborough, DA says

An investigation is underway after an apparent murder-suicide at a Marlborough home Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a call for a shooting on Rice Street around 10:05 a.m. found two females and a child outside a home who said their roommate had been shot, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Police reportedly entered the home and found a 28-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man both dead from apparent gunshot wounds. The woman is believed to be a resident of the house.

Investigators say the man and woman had been dating and that the man allegedly threatened the woman at his home on Tuesday night. The woman then returned to her home on Rice Street on Wednesday morning.

The DA’s office says shortly before 10 a.m. the man forced his way into the home through the window and threatened the woman yet again before shooting her and shooting himself.

The identities of the deceased parties have not been released at this time.

An investigation remains ongoing by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office and Marlborough Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

