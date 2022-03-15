Man, woman killed in drive-by shooting in Dayton

Mar. 14—A man and woman were fatally shot early Sunday while they were inside a car stopped at a red light on Germantown Street in Dayton.

The pair killed in the drive-by shooting were identified Monday as Turrell Justice, 35, of Huber Heights, and Leasha Owens, 24, of Dayton, by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Police were called just after 1 a.m. Sunday to the shooting reported at Germantown Street and South Gettysburg Avenue, said Lt. Jason Hall of the Dayton Police Department.

"Upon arrival, they located two victims, both an adult male and adult female, suffering from gunshot wounds. These individuals were transported to local hospitals, where unfortunately they died as a result of their injuries," Hall said during a Monday afternoon media briefing outside the city's public safety building.

"The initial investigation revealed that both victims were traveling in a vehicle eastbound on Germantown when they were stopped at a red light when they received gunfire from another vehicle in the right lane of Germantown," he said.

The suspect vehicle, described as a dark colored sedan, fled east on Germantown Street. There is no person of interest or motive yet identified in the case, Hall said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS (2677). Or, to remain anonymous, call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867).