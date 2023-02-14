Man and woman killed by gunfire in Charlotte’s South End area, CMPD says

Two people were fatally shot among the breweries and restaurants in Charlotte’s popular South End area, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Investigators identified one of the victims as 23-year-old Dionyah Truelove Thompson. The identity of the other person has not been released.

Both were found shot around 11:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, in the 100 block of West Summit Avenue, just off South Tryon Street, CMPD said in a news release.

“Officers discovered a female with an apparent gunshot wound. MEDIC arrived on scene and pronounced the female deceased,” CMPD said.

“Officers also located a male subject on the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. MEDIC transported the male to Atrium Health Main where he was pronounced deceased.”

The victims knew each other and were “in a relationship” when they got into a dispute in a nearby brewery, according to the Observer’s news partner WSOC. The argument continued outside, where the shooting occurred, the station reports.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide United at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, CMPD says.

