Man and woman killed inside St. Petersburg home Thursday night, police say

ST. PETERSBURG — A man and a woman were shot and killed Thursday night in a home on the 1700 block of Granville Court S in the Bartlett Park neighborhood, according to St. Petersburg police.

Few details about the shooting were available early Friday. No arrest has been made in the shooting and the names of the two victims were not released by police.

A media release just after midnight said that witnesses were still being interviewed by detectives. Police have not said what a potential motive for the shooting could have been or at what time shots were fired.

