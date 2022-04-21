Man and woman killed in a triple shooting at a South Florida park, deputies say

A woman and a man were killed and another woman was wounded in a shooting Thursday morning at a Palm Beach County park, the sheriff’s office said.

PBSO said deputies found the scene around 6:15 a.m. at John Stretch Memorial Park, 47225 U.S. 27, about 11 miles west of Belle Glade in western Palm Beach County near Lake Okeechobee.

No information had been released on a shooter or motive. The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-8477 (TIPS).

This developing story will be updated.