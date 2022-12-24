Man and woman killed, two others injured in east Wichita apartment shooting, police say

Two people are dead, and two other people found shot Friday night outside an apartment in east Wichita aren’t cooperating with police, Wichita police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said.

Police responded to a shooting just before 10 p.m. in the 900 block of S. Mission, which is near Woodlawn and Lincoln. Outside an apartment officers found two men, ages 42 and 22, shot multiple times. The 22-year-old was shot in his upper body, Rebolledo said.

Inside an apartment, police found a man and woman fatally shot.

The wounded men were still hospitalized Saturday, Rebolledo said, and are not cooperating with police. Their injuries are non-life threatening.

Police are expected to release more details later today.