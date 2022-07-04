As man, woman lay dead at Haltom City house, a torrent of gunfire when police arrived

Three police officers walked on Saturday in the street toward the ranch-style house where a man had shot two people dead.

When they reached a point near where asphalt connects with the driveway, a fusillade of fire tore from the house into the evening air in Haltom City. The rounds tossed dirt across the street. Car alarms began to pulse.

Each of the officers was shot.

Two of them crumpled. The third ran toward a house to the west. Other officers approaching continued on. One found cover behind a bush.

The gunman, Edward Freyman, did not stay for long inside as police poured into the 5700 block of Diamond Oaks Drive North.

Freyman, 28, left from the back of the house and jumped fences as he moved south through the neighborhood.

About an hour later and a half-mile away, a person alerted the authorities to another body.

Freyman was dead, police said, of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head.

Police said that the injured officers were expected to survive.

Freyman knew the people that police said he shot to death, but the precise relationships among Freyman, Collin Davis, 33, and Amber Tsai, 32, were not clear. Tsai owned the home where she was slain, according to Tarrant County property records. Her body was found inside; Davis’ body was in the driveway.

The killings’ motivation were a focus of an incomplete investigation, police said.

Freyman also shot a neighbor who called 911. The woman is expected to undergo surgery and survive, police said.

On Sunday, boards replaced glass in the house’s window frames and neighbors discussed the violence.

Freyman fired the first shots about 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

A neighbor, Angel Trevino, said he at first thought the rounds were fireworks for the Fourth of July weekend until he and his wife looked out from a window.

“I see the dustup,” Trevino recalled. “All around there was literally just dirt flying up in the air. We walked out. Another barrage of rounds came up.” Trevino told his son to get a gun for protection as his wife called 911 and they took cover in their home.

Story continues

“We looked at the trajectory of where it was coming from and we saw the muzzle fire coming from the [neighbor’s] home,” he said.

Trevino, 56, said he saw three officers arrive, and his family pointed them to a victim on the ground. “As soon as they were running toward the victim … as the coward that he was, as soon as the officers got close to that victim, that’s when he fired on them,” Trevino said. “I’m still commending the officers because they literally ran into it,” he said. “They literally put their lives on the line for my neighbors and my family.”

Freyman’s body was found in the 3900 block of Golden Oaks Drive. A handgun was “in the vicinity of his arms,” and a “military-style rifle” was near, a police spokesperson said.