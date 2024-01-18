Man and woman lose thousands to 'lawyer' in exchange for citizenship help never received

Bloomington police are investigating a case where two South American residents fear they were swindled out of thousands of dollars by a man claiming to be a lawyer who could secure their U.S. citizenship.

Sunday afternoon, a 39-year-old Venezuelan man and a 44-year-old woman from Columbia came to the police station to report that a man in Texas posing as an attorney had defrauded them of money he was supposed to use to process their citizenship applications.

According to a Bloomington Police Department report, the two told an officer a friend of a family member in Columbia provided the name and contact information for the Texas man, saying he helped people with immigration and citizenship issues.

They reported sending payments since June to the man’s bank account via the Zelle direct-money transfer platform. The payments totaled $13,800.

They reported the incident to police when the man continued contacting them, demanding money for taxes and fees related to citizenship services promised but never received.

A police report indicated the suspect was arrested Jan. 7 in El Paso on fraud charges not linked to the Bloomington allegations. Details weren’t available.

Contact H-T reporter Laura Lane at llane@heraldt.com or 812-318-5967.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: 2 in Bloomington say 'lawyer' offering citizenship aid stole from them