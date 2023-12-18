Man and woman from Millis were found dead Sunday morning of apparent gunshot wounds

MILLIS — Authorities said they do not believe there is any threat to the public after a man and woman were found dead Sunday morning from apparent gunshot wounds.

According to a press release from the Norfolk District Attorney's Office, the man and woman were found dead on a dirt road off Route 115 at 9 a.m. They were identified as Michael Fischella, 32, and Tanaia Wilkinson, 25, both of 67 Curve St. in Millis.

The pair were found near a vehicle, with a gun underneath the man's body, according to the release.

“An incident like this will obviously be upsetting to residents, but the information available at this time does not suggest any ongoing threat or danger to Millis residents associated with this incident,” Millis Police Chief Christopher Soffayer said in the release. “A heavy police presence in the immediate area is expected to remain in place for several hours as well.”

The bodies of Fischella and Wilkinson were found by a town worker who was driving on the dirt road, according to the release.

Millis police and the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office, as well as the state police crime scene services, ballistics personal and chemists also responded.

“We are still very early in this investigation and there is much to be done, but we do not yet have evidence of third-party involvement,” District Attorney Michael Morrissey said in a statement. “The medical examiner may be able to provide information on the cause and manner of death in the next 24 to 48 hours.”

Authorities said Fischella and Wilkinson were each originally from outside the state but recently moved to Millis.

“The scene is still very active, and authorities are trying to reach next of kin out of state for both parties," said Morrissey. "We are working closely with Millis detectives and Chief Soffayer as we work through this.”

