Man, woman plead guilty to sex trafficking of girls found at Lake Worth Beach motel

LAKE WORTH BEACH — A man and a woman accused of human trafficking involving two juveniles at a Lake Worth Beach motel pleaded guilty this month to federal charges, the U.S. Attorney's Office reported Friday.

Ricardo Tobon Flores and Maria Barrios Calero, both 44, each pleaded guilty to two counts of sex trafficking in separate plea hearings Jan. 9 and Jan. 23. As part of their plea agreements, Calero admitted that she planned with Flores for Flores to pay her to have sex with two minor girls at a Lake Worth Beach motel.

Flores is scheduled to be sentenced March 14 and Calero on April 2. Both face up to life in prison, lifetime supervised release and payment of restitution to their victims.

'He always had hope': Sister remembers pizza delivery driver killed in West Palm robbery

Under state and federal law, human trafficking is described as the use of fraud, force or coercion to exploit another person for sex, labor or domestic servitude. Hotels and motels, key parts of Florida's tourism economy, have long been a focus of efforts to spot it and stop it.

Since January 2017, a human trafficking task force led by State Attorney Dave Aronberg and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has focused on investigating the crime and raising awareness. On Friday, Jan. 26, Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County and the Place of Hope victim advocate center announced the formation of a partnership to offer reward money for information that leads to an arrest or recovery in a human-trafficking case.

Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies arrested Calero and Flores last August after a motel worker reported suspicious activity.

Deputies alleged that Flores paid the girls $200 apiece while seeking sexual favors, and that Calero coordinated a "date" between Flores and the girls. Investigators did not disclose the ages of the two girls, except to say that both were younger than 18.

Murder arrest: Greenacres-area man, 54, charged in beating death at mobile-home park

At the time of his arrest, Flores denied that he intended to have any sexual contact with the girls. He told investigators he rented the room at the Lago Motor Inn on South Dixie Highway at Calero's request so that the girls would have a place to sleep for the night. When asked why he gave the girls money, Flores said he did so that they could buy food.

One girl told investigators Calero engaged in acts of prostitution and tried to coach her on how to interact with men and obtain clients. The girl said she was afraid of Calero and told investigators she was concerned about being deported back to her country of birth, which she identified as Honduras.

Calero denied setting the girls up with Flores or any other men. She told investigators she only posted herself in an online advertisement.

Sign up for our Post on Lake Worth Beach weekly newsletter, delivered every Thursday!

Julius Whigham II is a criminal justice and public safety reporter for The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at jwhigham@pbpost.com and follow him on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at @JuliusWhigham. Help support our work: Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Two plead guilty to sex-trafficking girls at Lake Worth Beach motel