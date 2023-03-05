Man and woman punched and kicked in head by 3 strangers yelling anti-Asian slurs on Queens street

NEW YORK — A man and woman walking down a Queens street were punched and kicked in the head by a trio of strangers who leapt out of an SUV yelling anti-Asian slurs, police said Sunday.

The victims, a 44-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man, were strolling down the sidewalk on Junction Boulevard near Roosevelt Avenue in Corona when they were attacked about 2:30 p.m. Thursday, cops said.

A woman in a white Acura SUV yelled, “Ugly Asian!” then threw water at the female victim, police said. She and two men then got out of the SUV and punched and kicked both victims in the head.

The trio got back into the SUV and drove off west on Roosevelt Avenue, police said. They have not been caught.

Both victims were hospitalized with head injuries.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the attack.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspects hopping out of the SUV and are asking the public’s help identifying them and tracking them down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls are confidential.

———