Man and woman repeatedly punch, then mace driver before taking off, Maine cops say

Police are investigating an assault and potential road rage incident in a rural town in southern Maine.

On Saturday, Sept. 24, a man and woman got out of a black SUV and punched the driver of a white pickup truck before pepper-spraying him, according to a release from Maine State Police.

The assault happened at a four-way intersection near an Aroma Joe’s coffee shop in Alfred, a small town with a population of about 3,000.

After striking and macing the man, the pair, both estimated by the victim to be about 30 years old, returned to their car and left the scene, according to the release.

Maine State Police is investigating the matter and searching for the pair, according to the release.

Maine State Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on Sept. 26.

Fatal road rage incidents have been on the rise in recent years and increased nearly 500% between 2006 and 2015, according to CNN. Road rage shootings in 2021 were double the pre-pandemic average, according to Everytown Research.

Unresponsive 17-year-old pulled from burning barn after crashing Honda, NY cops say

Driver killed, passenger hurt when car hits tree near Midlands road, SC cops say

‘Chaos’ at pop-up car rally resulted in 2 deaths along the Jersey Shore, officials say