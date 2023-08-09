Man, woman sentenced in stabbing death

Aug. 8—Two people convicted in the stabbing death of a man in north Bakersfield were sentenced to at least two decades in prison Tuesday.

Investigators found a cell phone at the murder scene they said belonged to Louis Bell in which he had texted his co-defendant Mindie Evans that "he's gone" and "hungry after killing," according to prosecutors. Bell got 26 years to life and Evans got 25 years to life in the first-degree murder death of Dontae Lee. Evans was also convicted of conspiracy.

Lee, who died Jan. 4, 2020, was found in the 100 block of 30th Street. Evans said in text messages Lee attempted to beat and sexually assault her, prosecutors said. She testified at trial and said she didn't know Lee, a news release said.

The Kern County District Attorney's Office wrote in a news release that video surveillance from a Fastrip near the incident and Bell's phone records placed him at the scene.

A third defendant was charged by the DA's Office. Dellon Bell was acquitted of first-degree murder when jurors reached a verdict in July.