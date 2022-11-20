Man and woman in serious condition after being stabbed in DeKalb home, police say
A woman in her 20s and a man in his 50s were stabbed while inside a DeKalb County home on Sunday afternoon, police say.
Just before 3 p.m., DeKalb County police arrived at a home on the 4900 block of Wilkins Station after receiving a call about a person stabbed.
Police said the man had stab wounds to his torso.
They were both transported to an area hospital by emergency medical services in serious condition, police say.
Detectives are on the scene investigating this incident.
Channel 2 has a photographer at the scene gathering more information.
