Man, woman seriously injured in Peoria shooting near 83rd and Olive Avenues

Shooting

Peoria police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex near 83rd and Olive Avenues that left two adults seriously injured Monday night.

Officers responded to the scene and found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officials said this appears to be an isolated incident and there are no outstanding suspects.

