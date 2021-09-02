Man, woman seriously injured in stabbing near Kapiolani Medical Center

Sep. 2—Two people were seriously injured in a stabbing in Honolulu early today.

The stabbing occurred in the 1300 block of Alexander Street near the Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children at about 3 :20 a.m.

Emergency Medical Services personnel treated a 25-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man who sustained stab wounds to their upper bodies. Both were taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the stabbing were not immediately known.

Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation. There are no arrests at this time.

