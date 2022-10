A man and a woman were shot and wounded in a Brooklyn bodega Sunday, police said.

The victims were inside Awesome Food Corp. at the corner of E. 105th St. and Glenwood Rd. in Canarsie when a gunman fired off shots around 8:25 p.m., according to cops.

A 23-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were both hit with bullets.

They were taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

There were no immediate arrests.