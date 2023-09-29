A man and woman shot in their car drove to a South Miami-Dade hospital, police say

A man and woman were shot while sitting inside a car in South Miami-Dade early Friday morning, police said.

The couple then drove themselves to Jackson South Medical Center, said Detective Luis Sierra, Miami-Dade County police spokesman. TV footage showed the ER surrounded by police crime tape.

The shooting happened around 2:15 a.m. at 10002 SW 173rd Ter., Sierra said.

The couple told police that a woman drove up to their car and began shooting. The man was hit and seriously wounded. He is in critical condition, Sierra said.

The woman was grazed and in stable condition, he said, adding that the suspect remains on the run.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.