Man and woman shot at in their car while trying to escape robbers in Tacoma

A man and woman were shot in their car while trying to escape two robbers on Saturday, according to the Tacoma Police Department.

At 9:04 p.m., patrol went to a shooting in the 1000 block of South Whitman.

A man and a woman parked at their apartment and two armed robbers came up to them and demanded money.

The man and woman tried to drive away and one of the robbers shot into the car and struck the man.

The woman drove the 29-year-old man to the hospital where he is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

The two robbers fled on foot

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.



