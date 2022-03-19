Man and woman shot dead after police responded to well-being check in South Chicago area

A man and a woman were both discovered fatally shot Friday night after police responded to a call of a woman being held against her will at a residence in the South Chicago neighborhood, Chicago police said.

About 9:45 p.m., officers responded to a wellbeing check of a woman being possibly held against her will in the 8400 block of South Mackinaw Avenue. When police arrived and knocked at the door, a male appeared in a window and closed the curtains, police said.

After an exchange of words, the officers heard at least five gunshots and took cover while calling the SWAT team.

Later, a 30-year-old man, and a 20-year-old woman were both found shot in the head. They were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

As of Saturday morning the victims had not been identified, and detectives continued to investigate.