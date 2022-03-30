Man, woman shot dead in Seymour, chief says; police suspect murder-suicide

A man and a woman are dead in Seymour after what police believe was a murder-suicide, police said.

Both were shot, Police Chief John Bucherati said Wednesday.

Police received a 911 call about the shooting on Manners Avenue at 9:49 p.m. Tuesday, Bucherati said. Officers arrived at the scene and saw that a man and a woman had died.

The state police Major Crime Squad was called, and detectives gathered evidence into the night, he said, wrapping up about 5 or 5:30 a.m.

“We’re treating it as a domestic murder-suicide,” Bucherati said.

