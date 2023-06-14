Man and woman shot dead in suspected drive-by in Del Paso Heights, Sacramento police say

Two people were killed in a suspected drive-by shooting Tuesday night in Sacramento’s Del Paso Heights neighborhood, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 10:15 p.m. in the 3900 block of Clay Street, near Harris Avenue, Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Cody Tapley said.

Arriving officers located a man and a woman, each with at least one gunshot wound, Tapley said.

Homicide detectives were investigating the shooting Wednesday morning.

Tapley said the incident was being investigated as a possible drive-by shooting.

The homicide investigation comes one week after seven people were shot June 7 in Del Paso Heights, near Grand Avenue and Elm Street, police said. All victims in last week’s shooting had non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Tuesday’s shooting also came one day after two people were fatally shot near Lampasas Avenue and Beaumont Street in the Old North Sacramento area. And on May 13, four people including a 10-year-old boy and 12-month-old girl were shot and wounded in Old North Sacramento.

Department spokesman Sgt. Zach Eaton following the Lampasas Avenue shooting Monday said there was no information linking that shooting to other recent shootings in North Sacramento neighborhoods. It was not immediately clear whether investigators have linked Tuesday’s double homicide to other recent shootings.