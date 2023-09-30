Man, woman shot dead in upper Manhattan; dog also killed in Washington Heights street carnage

A man, a woman and a dog were shot and killed in upper Manhattan just outside Highbridge Park Friday evening, police said.

The shots rang out around 6:30 p.m. at W. 165th St. and Edgecombe Ave. in Washington Heights, according to cops. Both the man and the woman were shot in the head, police said.

The pair were rushed to Harlem Hospital, but could not be saved.

After the shooting, the dead dog lay on the sidewalk surrounded by evidence markers which straddled at least eight shell casings.

“Yeah, a lot of shots, and then people were running that way,” said neighbor Nelson Abreu, 70.

“It was a man and a woman who were shot.”

The shooter fled on foot, said cops. The shooter was sought by police late Friday.

A woman walking her dog in Highbridge Park said she came upon the scene of the shooting.

“It was a man and a woman, and they’re shot in the head. And he shot and killed the dog. It was brutal. That was a message,” she said.

“Did he have to shoot the dog too?,” a cop at the scene lamented. “Damn. It was a beautiful animal.”