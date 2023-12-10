Man and woman shot to death; police charge man with their murders

WEST PALM BEACH — A man and a woman were shot to death early Saturday west of the city, and a man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in their killings, police said.

WPTV-Channel 5, citing family members, reported that the slain man and woman were newlyweds.

Sony Josaphat was charged Saturday afternoon with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder, and is being held without bail, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said late Saturday. Josaphat will face a judge Sunday morning for his first appearance.

The office released no further details about Josaphat, including his age and hometown.

At 8:36 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Summit Run Circle, which is north of Forest Hill Boulevard and west of Military Trail, and just east of Okeeheelee Park. There, they found a man and a woman who had been shot to death.

They did not disclose the names of the victims, and deputies said their families have invoked the Marsy's Law privacy restriction.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post