Man and woman shot to death in West Palm Beach double homicide

A man and woman were found shot to death in a double homicide in West Palm Beach Friday morning, deputies say.

A little after 8:30 a.m., Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 12000 block of Summit Run Circle, where they found a man and a woman dead from gunshot wounds, according to a media release. The release did not provide their ages or relationship to one another.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division identified a person of interest and “there is NO threat to the community,” the release said.

As of Friday morning, detectives were interviewing the person of interest, who was not identified in the release. Detectives were also seeking a search warrant to investigate further.