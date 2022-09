A man and a woman were shot early Monday in downtown Orlando, according to media outlets.

At around midnight, officers responded to an incident on North Court Avenue and East Pine Street, according to a report by WFTV.

Orlando police told WFTV that a fight led to a shooting, but the victims are expected to recover.

A suspect was arrested, but OPD did not release details.

OPD was not immediately available for comment.

