Man, woman shot during attempted robbery, DeKalb police say

A man and woman were both shot during an attempted robbery early Sunday morning, according to DeKalb police.

Just before 1 a.m., officers responded to an apartment complex on Whites Mill Road Sunday in reference to a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a 25-year-old woman and a 49-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to their hands.

The victims told police that the suspect attempted to rob them prior to the shooting.

Neither victim was seriously injured, but the woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Police did not identify either victim or confirm if they had any lead on potential suspects.

Detectives responded to the hospital to investigate further.

