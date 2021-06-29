Man, woman shot early Sunday in Dayton

Jun. 28—Two people were shot early Sunday at a Dayton business.

Dayton police and medics were called shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday to the 2100 block of North Gettysburg Avenue.

The shooting victims were a 35-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man, both from Dayton, according to a Dayton Police Department report.

They were taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where their conditions were not available.

Dayton police had no information in the report about the suspect, and no arrests have been made.