Man and woman shot and killed on the northwest side of Milwaukee, police say
Two people were shot and killed on Milwaukee's northwest side Thursday afternoon, police say.
An unidentified man and unidentified woman suffered fatal gunshot injuries shortly after 3:30 p.m. on the 3700 block of West Villard Avenue, according to Milwaukee police.
"The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation," police said in a statement.
No other information was immediately available.
Police do not have anyone in custody. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.
