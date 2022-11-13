Man and woman shot and killed while sitting inside vehicle in Fresno, police say

Two people were shot and killed Saturday while sitting inside a vehicle in central Fresno.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. at East Fedora Avenue, just west of North Blackstone Avenue.

Fresno Police Lt. Robert Dewey said officers responded to the location after receiving a 13-round ShotSpotter alert activation in the area. Officers arrived and found a man and a woman who were struck by gunfire while sitting inside a white Ford pickup that was parked on the side of the road.

Officers performed life-saving measures on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. The woman was taken to a local hospital where she died.

Both victims appear to be in their 30s or 40s, Dewey said.

Police are investigating a double homicide in Fresno, California on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

A man and a woman were shot and killed in Fresno, California on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.

The motive for the shooting is not clear, but Dewey said the victims appeared to be struck by gunfire from a sidewalk. The description of the suspect was not clear.

Several shell casings were found next to the vehicle.

“Right now we’re canvassing the area,” Dewey said. “There were a number of people that were out and about. There’s an apartment complex nearby. We’re knocking on doors and checking videos we may find. Homicide is going to take over the scene, and right now it’s collecting evidence and looking for witnesses.”

The double killings are the 52nd and 53rd homicides in Fresno this year.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.