Man, woman shot near East Memphis shopping center, Memphis Police say

A man and a woman were rushed to the hospital after a shooting near an East Memphis shopping center on Tuesday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

MPD said the shooting happened around 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Poplar Avenue and International Drive. That’s in the area between East Memphis and Germantown.

When FOX13 crews arrived, Memphis Police were investigating the area of a parking lot near a Big Bad Breakfast at that location.

The shooting also took place across the street from International Paper.

MPD said that a man and a woman were both shot and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The gunmen were inside of a black Infiniti car when they opened fire, according to police.

If you have any information on this shooting, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

