Man and woman shot outside Fresno apartment. What police say led to assault

A man and a woman were found shot in an apartment complex in southwest Fresno on Sunday night, police said.

Just before 10 p.m. police were called to the area of Lorena and Tupman avenues for reports of a shooting, according to Lt. Ignacio Ruiz.

Officers found the man and woman with gunshot wounds. The man was shot in the upper torso and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

The woman suffered a graze wound to her hand and was treated at the scene.

Ruiz said officers learned that the man and woman were exiting an apartment unit when they were approached by four or five men.

Words were exchanged between the two groups when someone from the group of men opened fire.

The suspects were seen fleeing southbound from the apartment on foot.

Ruiz said the investigation is still ongoing as officers try to learn what led to the shooting.