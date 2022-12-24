Man, woman shot at Raleigh gas station, MPD says

A man and woman were both shot at a Mapco gas station in Raleigh.

At approximately 1:40 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the Mapco gas station, on Raleigh Millington Road.

At 1:39 PM, officers responded to a shooting in the 4000 Block of Raleigh Millington Road. 1 male was transported critical to ROH and 1 female was transported to ROH non-critical. There is no suspect information at this time. Call 901-528-CASH with tips. pic.twitter.com/56UefaDFGf — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 24, 2022

When officers arrived, they found both a man and a woman shot.

The man was taken to Regional One in critical condition, and the woman was taken in non-critical condition, police said.

There is no suspect information at this time, as this is still an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-2274 with tips.

