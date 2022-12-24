Man, woman shot at Raleigh gas station, MPD says

21
FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

A man and woman were both shot at a Mapco gas station in Raleigh.

At approximately 1:40 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the Mapco gas station, on Raleigh Millington Road.

When officers arrived, they found both a man and a woman shot.

The man was taken to Regional One in critical condition, and the woman was taken in non-critical condition, police said.

There is no suspect information at this time, as this is still an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-2274 with tips.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Recommended Stories