Man and woman shot, wounded on Upper West Side, drawing attention of mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa

A man and a woman were wounded in an Upper West Side shooting that drew the attention of mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa, who lives nearby.

The 27-year-old man was shot in the chest and the 40-year-old woman was struck in the right hand on Amsterdam Ave. near W. 89th St. about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday.

After she was hit, the woman ran into nearby Central Park and alerted officers, police said.

EMS took the victims to Mount Sinai Morningside, where they are expected to recover. It wasn’t clear if either victim was the intended target.

Cops found the shooter’s gun tossed under a parked car. The gunman is still being sought.

Republican mayoral nominee Curtis Sliwa showed up at the crime scene.

In video he posted on Twitter, he told a TV reporter the area was never this dangerous “even in the 70s and 80s.” There was actually more violent crime back then.

After that interview, Sliwa appeared to use his smartphone to take a picture of the gun as a new cameraman recorded him.

The longshot candidate called out Mayor de Blasio for supporting bail reform laws and challenged him to leave Gracie Mansion to visit the shooting scene.