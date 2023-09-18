Man, woman sought on attempted homicide charges in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Deputies in Warren County are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man and woman who are wanted in connection to an alleged attempted homicide.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the search for Jonathan McPeak, also known as “Geronimo,” and Christina Wallace remains underway.

Jonathan McPeak (Courtesy: Warren County Sheriff’s Department)

Christina Wallace (Courtesy: Warren County Sheriff’s Department)

Authorities reported McPeak is wanted for attempted homicide charges and Wallace is wanted for accessory to commit homicide.

The two were last seen leaving a home on Ike Adock Road just after midnight on Monday, Sept.18. They are believed to be driving a late 90s or early 2000 Buick, which is silver or blue in color.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Holden Baker or Jason Rowland at (931) 473-8032 or the 911 Center at (931) 668-7000.

