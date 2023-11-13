Man, woman stabbed in Baldwin; suspect in custody

A man and a woman were stabbed in Baldwin on Monday afternoon.

First responders were called to the 5300 block of Youngridge Drive at 1:14 p.m.

Once on scene, emergency crews found a woman and man who were both stabbed in the chest.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital and they are in stable condition.

A suspect is in custody.

Police have not released the suspect’s identity, and a news release said detectives are consulting with the district attorney’s office to determine if charges will be filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

