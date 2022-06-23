Man, woman steal car from Southaven Walmart, police say

Police are looking for a man and a woman who took advantage of a shopper instead of the deals at a Southaven Walmart.

According to Southaven Police, a woman was shopping at the Walmart on Southcrest Parkway around 3:25 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22.

While she was shopping, she noticed that her keys were missing, police said.

When she got to the parking lot, she realized that her 2020 Nissan Sentra was missing as well, according to police.

When Southaven Police reviewed the security footage, they noticed a man and woman take off in the stolen Nissan.

Southaven Police said this man and woman stole a shoppers car from Walmart.

If you recognize either of them, you’re urged to call Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652.

You can also email Southaven Police at tips@southaven.org.

The stolen 2020 Nissan Sentra has Tennessee tags BHQ8130.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: