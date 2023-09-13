Man, woman suspected of posing as Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank volunteers arrested

Pittsburgh police have arrested the two people suspected of posing as Pittsburgh Community Food Bank representatives and soliciting donations at Rib Fest at Acrisure Stadium.

The suspects were previously identified as Police arrested William Roberson, 59, and Diane Plymire, 55, of Pittsburgh. Now, police say they’ve been arrested.

The two face several charges, including theft by deception, theft by unlawful taking, identity theft and conspiracy.

