A man and a woman suspected in a series of Tacoma bank robberies have been arrested

They’re not quite Bonnie and Clyde, but a man and a woman arrested Thursday by Tacoma Police detectives are suspected in a series of six bank robberies committed in Tacoma and Fircrest between December and March.

The man, 30, and the woman, 28, were driving a stolen vehicle when they were arrested in Tacoma, according to a statement from police.

The man is suspected of robbing the Tapco Credit Union at 2802 6th Avenue on Jan. 18, the Columbia Bank at 2401 S. Mildred St. on Feb. 2, the Alaska Federal Credit Union at 6510 6th Avenue on Feb. 7, the Key Bank at 2633 N. Pearl St. on Feb. 28 and the Tapco Credit Union at 6312 19th St. on March 11.

The woman is suspected of assisting in the robbery of the O Bee Credit Union at 8002 Pacific Ave. on Dec. 29 of last year.

“They may be linked to more,” said police spokeswoman Wendy Haddow. “The investigation is ongoing.”

Both suspects were booked into the Pierce County Jail early Friday, police said. The man was on booked on suspicion of five counts of first-degree robbery. The woman was booked on suspicion of one count second-degree robbery.