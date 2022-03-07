Man, woman taken to hospital following possible shooting inside courthouse parking garage

The incident was reported just before 10 a.m. inside the garage between Fulton and Mound streets just east of South High Street.

Two people have been taken to the hospital following a possible shooting inside a parking garage that serves the Franklin County courts Downtown

According to Mauren Kocot, Franklin County Sheriff's office spokeswoman, a man and woman were involved and possibly a deputy sheriff.

"Right now, all I can confirm is that the female was either shot or assaulted," Kocot said.

The two were take to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, with the man reportedly in critical condition.

Columbus police and sheriff's deputies were parked in and around the garage.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Police investigating possible shooting at courthouse parking garage