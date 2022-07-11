Man and woman wanted after allegedly breaking into local bank and stealing cash, police say

The search is on for a man and woman who allegedly robbed a local bank.

The robbery happened June 25 at the First Horizon Bank at 4180 Elvis Presley Blvd.

Memphis Police officers were told that a man and woman broke a window, entered the bank, ransacked the business, and stole cash, according to MPD.

No arrests have been made at this point. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

