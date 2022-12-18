Man and woman wanted following gas station robbery on Poplar, police say

The Memphis Police Department is investigating after a man and woman robbed a gas station on Poplar while armed.

Police said it happened around 8:06 a.m. at 1923 Poplar Avenue.

MPD said the suspects were a man in a black hoodie and a woman in a green hoodie.

According to police, they fled the scene in a black Nissan with tinted windows.

No injuries were reported.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



