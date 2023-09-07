Man and woman wanted for shooting outside Hummingbird Taproom in downtown Macon, cops say

A man and woman are wanted by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office after shooting at a popular downtown Macon bar Thursday in a drive-by, officials said.

The two assailants, a younger white man and woman, apparently got into an argument with security at the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom at 400 Cherry Street just after midnight Thursday after the man tried to bring a bag into the bar, a statement from the sheriff’s office said.

The man left and returned without the bag, trying to enter the bar, but security asked him to leave after the first argument and threatened to physically remove him from the property if he did not leave.

The duo left and returned a third time, this time in a recent-model blue Nissan Sentra, and got out of the car to confront security. The man toted a gun to the third encounter, brandishing it before the two hopped back in the car, the statement said.

The man then shot at the business from the car before driving away, according to the sheriff’s office. No one was hurt in the shooting and the Hummingbird did not report any damage.

A security camera captured pictures of the man and woman at the business that the sheriff’s office shared, asking for public assistance identifying the two. The man appears in red shoes, black shorts, a black t-shirt with a wolf on the front and a gold chain. The woman wears a green shirt, blue jeans and black shoes in the photo.

The shooting comes after the city passed a new ordinance to close bars earlier in a Tuesday city council meeting. Also of note is Sheriff David Davis and the county’s recent trend of revoking liquor licenses from businesses involved in violence, including those of multiple downtown lounges after an August shooting.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident or the identity of the individuals are urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

A man and woman are wanted by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office after they shot at a popular downtown Macon bar Thursday morning.

This man and woman are wanted by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office after they shot at a popular downtown Macon bar Thursday morning, cops said.