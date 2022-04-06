Man, woman who were arrested in Virginia are indicted in Brockton fatal shooting

BROCKTON — A man and a woman have been indicted in connection with the March fatal shooting of a 24-year-old Boston man in Brockton, prosecutors said.

A Plymouth County grand jury returned indictments charging Brendan Fernandes, 33, of Brockton, with murder, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition, and Destiny A. Fontes Silie, 25, of Warwick, Rhode Island, with accessory after the fact of murder.

The charges stem from a March 15, 2022, incident in Brockton.

The Brockton Police are investigating a shooting on East Street Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Brewster Ambulance transported a male victim to a local hospital with serious injuries.The suspect’s vehicle was last seen traveling south on East Street.

Police responded about 4:44 p.m. that afternoon to multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting in the area of 401 East St. First responders found a male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim, later identified as 24-year-old Brima Koroma, was taken by ambulance to Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital, where he died.

"As a result of the investigation, detectives sought and obtained an arrest warrant for Fernandes and Silie," the Plymouth County district attorney's office said in a written statement. "The pair were last seen driving away from the shooting scene together in a blue sedan."

On March 16, the DA's office said Virginia State Police stopped the blue sedan in Chesterfield, Virginia, and Fernandes and Silie were arrested.

"The pair are going through the rendition process in Virginia and have a status date there on April 14, before they will be returned to Brockton where they will be arraigned on the charges," the DA's office said.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Jeremy Beth Kusmin and Samantha Mullin and was investigated by Massachusetts State Police and Brockton police.

