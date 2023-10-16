Man, woman wounded in shooting at luxury Brooklyn apartment building

A man and woman were shot and wounded at a luxury Brooklyn apartment Monday morning, police said.

A gunman opened fire at the The Arch, a posh 16-story building on President St. near Rogers Ave. in Crown Heights, about 8:10 a.m., cops said.

A 27-year-old woman was struck in the left foot while a 31-year-old man was blasted in the right foot and left thigh, officials said.

Medics took both victims to King County Hospital, where they are in stable condition.

There were no immediate arrests.