A California man wearing women's clothes allegedly pushed a 12-year-old girl and attempted to sexually assault her.

Carlos Martinez, 41, who was dressed as a woman at the time, ran into the girl with his bicycle and knocked her over Wednesday while she was on her way to school, according to the Corona Police Department. Martinez allegedly got naked and made "sexual references" toward the girl.

NAKED WOMAN WALKS THROUGH DENVER AIRPORT ASKING PASSENGERS 'WHERE ARE YOU FROM?'

The girl escaped by running to a school bus.

Police found Martinez riding his bike while naked near a school and arrested him for attempted rape of a minor and assault with a deadly weapon, they said.

Martinez is being held at the Robert Presley Detention Center with bail set at $50,000. An investigation is ongoing.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"This incident demonstrates the importance of the 'See something, Say something' campaign," the police report said. "The Corona Police Department wants to thank the concerned citizen for reporting the suspect."

The Corona Police Department did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Rape, Sexual Assault, Police

Original Author: Matthew Miller

Original Location: Man in women's clothes allegedly runs over 12-year-old with bike, tries to rape her, is later found naked near school