A man who won $150,000 in the South Carolina Powerball donated the entire cash prize to charity

An anonymous man donated hit $150,000 Powerball prize to charity, according to the South Carolina Lottery.

The man was just one number short of hitting the $416 million jackpot.

His $50,000 prize was tripled because he played an extra dollar for a PowerPlay.

A man in Greenville, South Carolina, donated his entire $150,000 Powerball prize to charity, according to the South Carolina Lottery.

The man, who told the South Carolina Lottery that he wanted to remain anonymous, won the $150,000 prize on January 16 after purchasing a ticket at a GT Express Mart, the lottery said in a statement. The GT Expressmart also earned a commission of $1,500 for selling the winning ticket, the lottery said.

According to the statement, the man was just one number away from winning the $416 million jackpot, but he tripled his original $50,000 prize by paying an extra dollar for a PowerPlay. The man called winning the prize "exhilarating" and said he "hit enough to make someone happy," according to the lottery's statement.

The odds of the man matching the four white ball numbers and the red Powerball to win $50,000 were 1 in 913,129, and the odds of him winning the triple multiplier were 1 in 3.23 because the jackpot was more than $150 million, the lottery said in the statement.

Three more people won cash prizes in South Carolina after the Powerball drawing on Tuesday and all came within one number of winning the now $754 million jackpot, according to WYFF.

